Lock your car doors or you may be the next victim as a wave of car break-ins have swept the county, prompting the sheriff to send out an alarm to automobile owners.
According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, there have been several vehicle burglaries in various areas of Coffee County over the last several days.
The department announced, "Investigators are following numerous leads and requests that the public be vigilant and proactive,” Chad Sheriff said in his bulletin to the public. “Please remove all valuables from your vehicles when not in use, especially at night and secure your vehicle."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Brandon Reed 931-570-4191 or Stephen Sharketti 931-570-4423.