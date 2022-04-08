The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about scammers claiming to be renters of homes.
In a release, the department said has been receiving reports in reference to homes for rent that are actually for sale by a realtor.
“The scammers are posting on social media the residence for rent and blocking the realtor or reality companies from the post,” officials with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department said. “The scammers are then asking for deposit and first month’s rent through a pay app or bitcoin atm.”
The Sheriff’s Department advised residents to do their research on the home that they are wanting to buy or rent, and to make sure to meet the owner in person before paying any money. Department officials added that residents should always contact local local agency to report any fraud and or scam.
To report any potential fraud or scam, contact the Sheriff’s Department at 728-3591 or the Coffee County Communication Center at 728-9555.