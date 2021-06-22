Have you been looking for a way to really help people in your community? There might just be opportunity for you.
Many people have a hard time when they start Medicare. There are so many deadlines and choices to be made. Everyone could use a little help.
The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)/Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) is a statewide program that provides free and objective counseling and assistance to people with questions or problems regarding Medicare and other related health insurance. SHIP/SMP answers questions about: Original Medicare; Advantage Plans; Prescription Drug Plans; Supplements; Medicare Fraud and Abuse; Medicare Covered Preventive Services; being under 65 and having Medicare; financial assistance with Medicare premiums; deductibles and co pays and much more. We do not sell insurance.
They are recruiting new volunteers. Training is provided both online and in person. Their goal is to get volunteers ready to go out into their own communities into senior centers, assisted living facilities, churches, health fairs, etc. to make a real difference in people's lives.
If you are interested call 1-877-801-0044 or 931-379-2927
In addition, you can send an email to mdavid@sctdd.org