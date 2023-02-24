The Hands-On Science Center celebrated Engineer’s Week with the grand opening of their new Electricity and Magnetism wing this past week.

“This is a very exciting and busy week at the Hands-On Science Center,” said Director Sean Amidon of the events that including the ribbon cutting for the new wing as well as Mardi Gras event there this past Tuesday. “We decided to have all of these events in celebration of Engineer’s Week, including free events Friday and Saturday.”

