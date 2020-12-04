The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce wants all residents to shop small for a chance to win big this holiday season.
Until Dec. 22, the chamber is ramping up a special campaign to encourage Tullahomans to stay local for their holiday shopping.
“Every year we do a campaign to encourage everyone to shop local,” said Executive Director Hope Sartain. “This year, especially, we know how important it is to show our businesses lots of love. What we are doing is collecting items from local businesses that will go into two baskets.”
Some of the local businesses highlighted in the are ec design and print, The Flower Shoppe, The Celtic Cup, Chick-fil-A, Cascade Hollow Distilling Co., Fuel So Good Coffee Roasters, the Hands-On Science Center, Nature’s Elite and more.
All people need to do to potentially win one of the baskets is bring their receipts proving they either dined locally or purchased something from a local business to be entered to win one of two large gift baskets filled with items from Tullahoma’s best local vendors.
The receipts must be dated between Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 22 in order to qualify for the drawing.
“It’s just encouraging people to shop local and shop safe,” Sartain said.
For more information on the drawing, contact the chamber at 455-5497.