The national craft supply and home décor retailer Hobby Lobby is officially open for business in Tullahoma.
Hobby Lobby opened its doors to the public in a “soft opening” Friday, Aug. 28 at its 1806 N. Jackson Street location.
In a press release sent to The News, the Tullahoma store is the 30th location in Tennessee and takes up 50,000 square-feet of the former Kmart building.
“The success of our stores in Tennessee is a good indicator that Tullahoma shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home décor market,” stated Kelly Black, Director of Advertising. “New customers and customers already familiar with the Hobby Lobby shopping experience are eagerly anticipating this store opening.”
According to the release, Hobby Lobby has over 900 stores nationwide, with each store offering 70,000 crafting and home décor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.
It was announced last February that Hobby Lobby was coming to Tullahoma after reports of job postings on the website Indeed began circulating on social media. Hobby Lobby officials told The News that they estimated the store would be open by fall 2020.
The arts and crafts store held a hiring event at the beginning of August to interview applicants who were “mature and self-motivated.”
Executive Director of the Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation (TAEDC) Tom Robinson met with the Industrial Board in June to discuss updates on Hobby Lobby where, at the time, he guessed it would be opened by October or November.
“It was a long time coming,” said Robinson. “We knew it was coming but it was a long time before they were ready to make that announcement.”
Store hours for Hobby Lobby are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Similarly to the popular fast food chicken restaurant Chick-Fil-A, Hobby Lobby is not open on Sundays. Founder David Green has said the reason is to allow employees time off to rest or worship.
