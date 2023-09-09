Former Tullahoma School Board member Sid Hill is among three finalists to become the next President of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Shelbyville.
All three will participate in public interviews on the campus Sept. 27, the next step in the selection process. Hill is presently provost at Madisonville Community College in Kentucky. He resigned his position on the local school board here earlier this year shortly after being elected to the position. He had taken the provost job in Kentucky prior to being sworn in to his recent term on the school board.
Hill will join three other education professionals in consideration for the TCAT position.
The finalists are:
• Sidney Hill, currently the provost (chief academic and chief student affairs officer) at Madisonville Community College in Kentucky. He holds a doctor of education degree in private and post-secondary leadership from East Tennessee State University, a master of education in curriculum and instruction from Tennessee State University, and a bachelor of arts in English from the University of Memphis.
• Daniel Owens, currently the director of business operations at Tennessee College of Applied Technology Murfreesboro and an adjunct instructor at Motlow State Community College. He holds a master of business administration from Western Governors University, and an associate of science from Motlow State Community College. He is currently working toward a doctor of business administration at Trevecca Nazarene University.
• Jimmy L. Wright, currently the chief student affairs officer at Big Sandy Community and Technical College in Kentucky. He holds a master of arts in higher education from Morehead State University, a bachelor of business administration in management from Sullivan University, and an associate in applied science, computer science, from Prestonsburg Community College. He is working toward a doctor of education in educational leadership at Morehead State University.
The Sept. 27 campus interviews with the finalists are open to the public and scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with Sidney Hill, followed by Daniel Owens at 10 a.m., and Jimmy Wright at 11 a.m. The interviews are scheduled in the conference room of the TCAT Shelbyville main campus at 1405 Madison St. in Shelbyville.
The forums will also be streamed via Microsoft Teams, with access information provided on the website above.
The next president will succeed Dr. Laura Monks, who is retiring after six years as the college’s chief executive officer and a total of nearly 30 years of service in the TBR system. Before moving to the Shelbyville campus as assistant director in early 2016, she served in various administrative roles at Motlow State Community College.
After the campus interviews, Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings will review input from the campus community and public and then make a recommendation to the Board for a single candidate. An online survey form will be posted on the website linked above on the morning of the campus interviews, Sept. 27. The Board will consider the chancellor’s recommendation and appointment of the next president at a future meeting.
The Board approved criteria for the next president during its quarterly meeting in June. A search advisory committee chaired by Regent MaryLou Apple was appointed to assist in the search. The committee also included Regents Shane Hooper and Todd Kaestner, and representatives of the campus community and the local business and civic communities.
TCAT Shelbyville is one of the 24 public Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology governed by the Tennessee Board of Regents, along with the state’s 13 community colleges.