Former Tullahoma School Board member Sid Hill is among three finalists to become the next President of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Shelbyville.

All three will participate in public interviews on the campus Sept. 27, the next step in the selection process. Hill is presently provost at Madisonville Community College in Kentucky. He resigned his position on the local school board here earlier this year shortly after being elected to the position. He had taken the provost job in Kentucky prior to being sworn in to his recent term on the school board.