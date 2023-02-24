1A - Sid Hill.jpg

Dr. Sid Hill

The Tullahoma City School board of education announced that Dr. Sid Hill had tendered his resignation to the board and accepted it at their Tuesday night meeting.

“We are so happy for Dr. Hill and his family, as they move on to new experiences and adventures,” said board chairman Kim Uselton. “We so appreciate his time on the board, his education background and everything he does related to public education and secondary education. It made a big impact on us, and I know we all have really enjoyed serving with him.”