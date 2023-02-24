The Tullahoma City School board of education announced that Dr. Sid Hill had tendered his resignation to the board and accepted it at their Tuesday night meeting.
“We are so happy for Dr. Hill and his family, as they move on to new experiences and adventures,” said board chairman Kim Uselton. “We so appreciate his time on the board, his education background and everything he does related to public education and secondary education. It made a big impact on us, and I know we all have really enjoyed serving with him.”
Hill’s resignation comes after months of public inquiry into his residency and employment out of the city or state. An investigation by The News confirmed that Hill was selected as the provost of Madisonville Community College in Kentucky, according to the school website.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BoMA) had discussed an inquiry into the legitimacy of Hill serving on the board of education while working and potentially living in another state, but no verifiable proof of this was brought before BoMA.
When The News reached out to Hill at the time of the public discussions of BoMA into the legality of his service, he hung up and refused to comment.
During his time on the board of education following is election without opposition this past year, Hill did not attend any meetings in person, using his allotted two digital attendance allowances per year to attend meetings in October, November, January and February, having been absent in the September meeting.
“It has been an honor,” Hill said over the phone, in his parting speech to the board. “This is a board that is educated and places their focus on education. We do it with class and decorum. I have never been more honored to learn about processes that I did not know. You have provided me with an opportunity to give back to the children of our community, and for that I am ever so thankful. I just want you to know what an honor it is to serve the community and serve beside you.”
There was no statement made on the process or timeline of replacing Hill on the board.