An updated policy that regulates political signage and campaigning on county property was approved at the May meeting of the Capital Outlay Committee.
Each candidate will be provided with a map detailing the area where campaigning and signs will now be allowed. This area will be in the large island, the large grass area near the road. This area is now limited to the parking along the area and will extend to the two power poles near the ditch and sidewalk. No signs can be placed between these poles and the sidewalk due to their potential to limit visibility.
Each candidate will be limited to placing two signs in that area. These signs must be at least a foot off the ground to allow mowing. Signs are limited to 15 square foot.
Vehicles with campaign signage may not be left unattended.
No other county property may be used for political signage or campaigning.
The new political signage policy was approved by Capital Outlay with recommendations by the Administer of Elections Andy Farrar. Setting policies concerning the operations of county property is part of the duties of the committee and thus does not go before the full commission for approval, according to Chairman of Capital Outlay Dennis Hunt.