Gina Brown

Director of Economic and Community Development Gina Brown 

 Caitlin Able photo

Representatives of Silicon Ranch Corporation attended a Tullahoma Rotary Club luncheon and presented information on the Moore County Solar Project, answering public questions on the impact of this project. 

Gina Brown, director of economic and community development, shared insight into the work Silicon Ranch put into ensuring minimal environmental impact of installation and operation of the solar farm. 