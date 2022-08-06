Representatives of Silicon Ranch Corporation attended a Tullahoma Rotary Club luncheon and presented information on the Moore County Solar Project, answering public questions on the impact of this project.
Gina Brown, director of economic and community development, shared insight into the work Silicon Ranch put into ensuring minimal environmental impact of installation and operation of the solar farm.
“One of the things that is important to us at Silicon Ranch is, because we’re going to be long term neighbors in the communities where we operate, being able to be a part of the community through education, partnering with schools and universities, and sponsorship opportunities,” she explained.
The TVA entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with SR Tullahoma LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Silicon Ranch Corporation, to purchase the power generated by the Moore County Solar Project in Moore County.
The Moore County Project encompasses over 3,000 acres of land. The project is anticipated to generate up to 200 megawatts (MW) alternating current (AC) output, making it Silicon Ranch’s largest solar facility in Tennessee. The proposed solar facility would be constructed and operated by SR Tullahoma LLC.
When asked how a megawatt translates to operational power in residential homes, Brown estimated one megawatt can support between 50 and 200 homes, with 10 acres of land generating a megawatt.
“We have a substantial amount invested into this project: north of $50 million,” Brown said. “Solar facilities are pretty self-sufficient once operational. We have them monitored, but for the most part, [they] don’t require that many people on-site working. The construction phase definitely produces some jobs.”
Brown provided details about Silicon Ranch’s Regenerative Energy projects, which utilize livestock to maintain the health of the land within the solar farm.
“We hope that the Moore County facility will be able to be a hub for our Regenerative Energy program, where we’re able to maintain our own flocks and be able to build on the practices and have it be an experimentation program for those practices, so that we can continue to develop and grow across the U.S.,” she said.
Details regarding renewable energy credit (RECs) and green energy attributes that will be granted to local companies, such as Jack Daniels Distillery, were laid out during the presentation.
“Every time a megawatt of renewable energy is generated, it equals one renewable energy credit,” Brown explained. “There are multiple markets where those can be bought and sold, but it is a way to signify that it is green energy. When we do these projects for TVA, [they] distribute the RECs to companies or back to utilities. Jack Daniels is getting a significant part of the RECs that helps them meet their sustainability goals as a company.”
Silicon Ranch has another project in Bedford County, in Shelbyville, that is in a further state of development than the Moore County project. The progress of this project coincides with the announcement of the upcoming arrival of an electric battery manufacturer from Korea, Duksan Electera that is coming to Shelbyville. Silicon Valley donated 30 acres of land to the city and county for the industrial park in order to allow the city to recruit the company.
“We just signed an exclusive contract with First Solar, which is based in the U.S. and produces their panels in the U.S.,’ she shared. “Both of these projects will have First Solar panels.”
Brown estimated the commercial operations date (CoD) of the solar farm to be late 2024 or early 2025.