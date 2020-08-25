A Tullahoma student has been recognized as one of the “brightest young students” in the world by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY).
Joaquin Tenaglia Canut, a seventh-grader at East Middle School, was awarded a High Honors Award from the CTY for his exceptional performance on an assessment taken as part of the CTY program.
According to a press release regarding the distinction, CTY uses “above-grade-level testing” to “identify students from around the world and provide a clear picture of their true academic abilities.”
Joaquin was one of more than 16,000 students form 66 different countries who tested with the CTY in the 2019-2020 talent search year. Less than half of the CTY Talent Search hopefuls qualify for the High Honors Awards. Honorees also qualified for the CTY summer and online programs, through which bright students can form a community of engaged learners with other bright students from around the world.
“We are thrilled to celebrate these students for their hard work and academic achievements,” said Amy Lynne Shelton, the interim executive director and director of research for CTY. “While we honor this achievement, we also celebrate their potential for finding success in college and a career, serving their communities and cultivating a love of learning that will last a lifetime.”
Tenaglia Canut’s father, Leandro, said Canut has been recognized as a gifted child since he was in the third grade through an “extensive battery of tests.”
In addition to the CTY program, Leandro said his son is also enrolled in the Duke University Talent Identification Program (TIP), and he is incredibly proud of him.
According to Leandro, Joaquin is in the top one percent nationwide in both math and English for his grade level. He has also received the Gold Award from the President’s Education Awards Program, Leandro said.
Joaquin and his family were invited to the Aug. 18 meeting of the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education, where Director of Schools Catherine Stephens presented him with a certificate recognizing his achievement.
“Congratulations and well done Joaquin,” she said at the meeting. “This is a big deal and a big thing to celebrate.”
