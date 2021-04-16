The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider six applicants for the circuit court vacancy in the 14th judicial district, which serves Coffee County.
The vacancy was created by the pending retirement of the Honorable L. Craig Johnson, effective May 12, 2021. Johnson, who has served over 24 years on the bench, said he plans to go back into private practice upon his retirement. He was last reelected in 2014, meaning whoever is appointed to the bench will be up for election during the 2022 elections since judges serve eight-year terms in Tennessee.
The applicants include Robert T. Carter of Tullahoma, Jason Huskey of Manchester, Margaret C. Lamb Kilgore of Tullahoma, William Lockhart of Tullahoma, Edward H. North of Hillsboro and Felicia B. Walkup of Manchester.
The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a public hearing on Friday, May 14 at 9 a.m. CDT at the Meeting Hall of the Coffee County Administrative Plaza (C-CAP Building) located at 1329 McArthur Street in Manchester.
Interested individuals, including any members of the public, may attend the public hearing in the Meeting Hall of the Coffee County Administrative Plaza (C-CAP Building). The meeting will include a public hearing starting at 9 a.m., during which anyone may express their opinions in opposition to any of the applicants.
All visitors who want to attend the hearing at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza must check-in with building security, provide a valid government-issued ID, mention that they are present to observe the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Public Hearing and follow all building mandated COVID-19 protocols for admission to the building.
The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration. The governor will then make the final determination about who he will appoint to fill Judge Johnson’s unexpired term.