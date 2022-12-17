Thirteen Tullahoma residents were selected from submitted applications for the Community Planned Development Committee and brought before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to present their case for being selected to serve.
Of these thirteen, six citizens were chosen to serve on the committee, with the seventh and final member to be selected by the incoming alderman that will serve the remainder of former alderman Robin Dunn’s term. Dunn resigned recently and her replacement is expected to be chosen early next year.
Elizabeth Bowling, a lifetime resident of Tullahoma and local practicing attorney, was selected by Alderman Bobbie Wilson for recommendation to the committee.
“I have a bachelor’s of arts degree with a major in mathematics and a business minor,” said Bowling. “After graduating from law school, I chose to return to Tullahoma to begin my professional career. I have been a licensed attorney in the state of Tennessee for the past 22 years. I have been involved in regulatory compliance, and I have written rules and code that have been enacted and passed in the state. I have served on numerous strategic planning committees in both the public and private sector.”
Bowling additionally shared her experience as the previous board member of the Chamber of Commerce, her decade of service as the vice-president of the board of directors for Blue Monarch, as well as her professional experience in real estate, both commercial and residential development.
Nancy Chaney, a lifetime resident of Tullahoma, was Alderman Jerry Mathis’s recommendation for selection for the committee.
“I moved to Tullahoma when I was a year and a half, and I lived here my entire life except for when I was away for college myself; however, I’ve traveled a lot with [my husband] for his work, so I’ve seen a lot of communities and the way they develop,” said Chaney. “I’m always happy to come back to Tullahoma, because it’s easy to get around, it’s easy to find everything. I kinda just want to keep it on an even keel like that. That’s my interest in being on this committee: to give recommendations to facilitate easy turns, traffic lights, where extra housing may go.”
Chaney also shared that her daughter is in real estate, expressing a vested interest in how the community plans new developments.
Mayor Ray Knowis nominated Tullahoma native Ron Darden to serve on the committee. Darden previously served two terms as alderman, as well as being the program coordinator and city administrator for Tullahoma. He additionally served 11 years as municipal management consultant for the University of Tennessee.
His planning experience included being a member of the Tullahoma Regional Planning Commission, a member of the Transportation Planning Board for the Metro-Nashville Area and a member of the Transportation Planning Board for Hamilton County and Chattanooga. He additionally provided support for the 1101 Growth Committee for Hamilton County and Chattanooga.
“I’d like the city to grow at a reasonable rate, with adequate facilities and infrastructure, while supporting existing infrastructure,” he concluded.
Alderman Jenna Amacher nominated Charles Deen to serve on the committee.
“I believe people in Tullahoma really care about the entire community and what happens here,” Deen said. “I’m one of those people, and that’s my number-one reason for seeking an appointment to this new committee. Tullahoma has most of the services and amenities one needs for daily life, but like most communities, Tullahoma can improve and should be looking to do so. Such improvements should take into account our quality of life, realistic economics and our future growth.”
Deen went on to explain, as a citizen who attended all meetings related to the comprehensive plan, that combining plans and concepts from both the 2011 and 2040 Comprehensive Plans with new ideas seemed “achievable.”
Deen was an insurance claims adjuster for over 36 years. He was also the president of two homeowners associations.
Alderman Kurt Glick, who spearheaded the creation of the committee and will serve as the board representative, nominated Victor Jordan to serve.
“My wife says I’m nuts for doing this,” Jordan said. “I have a Master’s degree in geography from the University of Memphis, with concentrations in city regional planning and regional geography. I was a NEPA planner with TDOT in Nashville, with statewide responsibility on interstate projects in 22 counties.”
Jordan also served in similar capacities in Florida and Alabama, overseeing and planning interstate projects across the southern United States.
Jamie Moorehead, who declined to speak at the meeting, was nominated by Alderman Daniel Berry to serve on the committee. She accepted, with the acknowledgement that she would be submitting her application to serve the remainder of the aldermanic term for Robin Dunn. Should she be selected, the committee seat would be empty, and Berry would select a replacement for her chair.
Moorehead has professional experience as a community event coordinator, a juvenile court clerk, a product creator and community volunteer, according to her provided resume. She also assisted in organizing Tullahoma’s Juneteenth event, as well as the Juneteenth event in Winchester and Family Lot Fridays at C.D. Stamps.
The board additionally discussed the rules and guidelines that the committee would be required to abide by, ultimately voting to allow the committee to determine their own rules and term limits based on the recommendations outlined in the original motion creating the committee.
The committee will convene and provide recommendations to the Planning Commission, to be passed on to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, to adapt the 2011 Comprehensive Plan, into what will be the 2025 Comprehensive Plan.