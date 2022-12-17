Daniel Berry

Thirteen Tullahoma residents were selected from submitted applications for the Community Planned Development Committee and brought before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to present their case for being selected to serve.

Of these thirteen, six citizens were chosen to serve on the committee, with the seventh and final member to be selected by the incoming alderman that will serve the remainder of former alderman Robin Dunn’s term. Dunn resigned recently and her replacement is expected to be chosen early next year.