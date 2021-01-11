The Tullahoma Planning Commission will have a new member when it meets later this month via Zoom.
Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis is expected to fill a vacancy left by the expired term of Commissioner Larry Crabtree. Crabtree’s term officially expired in October but was still serving on the city’s planning commission until late in 2020.
He was asked if he would like to continue serving on the planning commission but turned the offer down, citing other obligations, according to city officials.
The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen announced the vacancy on the board at its special-called meeting held Tuesday, Dec. 22 and invited any interested citizens to fill out a citizen participation form if they were interested in filling the seat.
According to city officials, six people expressed an interest in being appointed to the commission. They are Grand Lux Inn Owner Robin Giudicy, General Mill Advanced IT Specialist Andy Hall, TCAT Shelbyville instructor Michael Leigh, local business owner Jamie Moorehead, AEDC Test Operations Engineer and former alderman Greg Sandlin and CFC Recycling Vice President Andrew Rice.
According to the agenda for Monday night’s meeting, the mayor is expected to appoint Sandlin to the planning commission. His appointment is listed in the consent agenda portion, where items considered “non-controversial” are voted on as one block requiring a single vote.
Crabtree is not the only planning commissioner whose term expired in October. Commissioner Paul Schwer’s term also expired that month, though Mayor Ray Knowis recommended him for re-appointment to another five-year term. The board accepted that recommendation at the Dec. 22 meeting. Schwer’s term, as well as the term of whoever is also appointed to the commission, will expire Oct. 26, 2025.