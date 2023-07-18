FBLA Winners Picture.jpg

West Middle School saw six FBLA students receive awards at the National Leadership Conference in Atlanta. Jonah Rathjen Vallejos won the district’s first-ever national championship in the Annual Chapter Activities. Joining the students for a photo is their Adviser Franklin Cammack (front row, left). Students in the photo are, front row, Jonah Rathjen Vallejos; Middle row, from left: Samantha Johnson and Brayton Arant; Back row: Edward Henry, Hayden Good and Jessica Jones.

 Photo provided

West Middle School had six Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students win awards and had the district’s first-ever National Champion when the National Leadership Conference concluded in Atlanta last month.

Jonah Rathjen Vallejos became Tullahoma City Schools’ first middle or high school student to win an FBLA National Championship. The National Leadership Conference took place on June 27-30 in Atlanta, and over the four days, nearly 1,600 high schools and 250 middle schools competed for cash prizes in more than 100 competitive events.