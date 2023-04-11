Slow down Tennessee

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) will join public safety partners statewide to launch Slow Down Tennessee. From April 14 – 28, participating agencies will help increase awareness and enforcement to reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities across Tennessee. Students and citizens are encouraged to participate by requesting Slow Down Tennessee yard signs from the THSO for display in local areas.

According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), from 2018 to 2022, there were 36,870 speed-related crashes statewide. Click here for a breakdown of Tennessee traffic crash data by county from 2018 to 2022.