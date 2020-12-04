Gun and narcotics have been leveled against a man found catching some z’s in his car with a cache of loaded weapons within arm’s reach.
The suspect, Kane VanFleet, 26, is charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence, possession of an illegal weapon, possession of controlled substances including marijuana and methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license.
His arrest comes after police were dispatched to Sonoco on East Carroll Street regarding a driver passed out behind the wheel, sitting at the gas pumps. Officers found VanFleet slumbering in his car with a loaded AR-15 rifle in the seat beside him.
“There were two more loaded rifles in the backseat,” police reported, noting it took them a full minute to roust VanFleet.
“We could see a large plastic bag of marijuana hanging out of his shirt pocket,” the police report reads, noting still another firearm was soon discovered, this one a 40 caliber handgun on his person. “He had a pistol in his waistband.”
A search of his vehicle incident to his arrest netted Xanax pills and 2.5 grams of meth.