Nature’s Elite will be hosting its second annual “Small Business Holiday” event this Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
According to owner Diana Murray, the event is a way to give local businesses, who don’t have a storefront, an opportunity to sell their products in a storefront for a day to their existing customers and potentially new customers.
“It’s basically we’re going to be a one-stop shop for my customers and potentially new customers for people to come do their holiday shopping at one place while shopping locally instead of retailers,” Murray said.
The vendors taking part in the event include Baking Jules, Fit ‘N’ Sassy Farmer’s Wife, Sharpton Creations, Danielle Elliot Noonday Collections and Simple Sweet by Michelle. Each vendor will have various items just in time for the holiday season including fitness/active wear, monogram gifts, jewelry, bakery goods and other holiday items.
Murray added the event also encourages residents to shop locally for gifts rather than going to retail stores.
“We’ll have different vendors to help knockout your holiday shopping in one place while trying to help local vendors and entrepreneurs,” Murray said.
Nature’s Elite is a Cannabidiol (CBD) inspired wellness store that sells CBD products along with other nutritional supplements like essential oils, vitamins and bee pollen.
For more information on the event call 222-4258. The store is located at 1802 N. Jackson St. Ste. 800.