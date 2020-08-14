SmartBank announced today that it has hired Fabiola Ortiz as Vice President, Regional Branch Administrator in Chattanooga, Tenn. Ortiz will join the bank’s branch administration team and will oversee SmartBank locations in the Chattanooga, Cleveland, Tullahoma and Murfreesboro markets.
“Fabiola is a seasoned banking professional who has been a part of the banking industry for more than thirteen years,” said Barry Watson, Regional President for SmartBank. “Her proven track record of effective leadership and banking expertise will be invaluable to all of our team members under her supervision.”
Prior to joining SmartBank, Ortiz worked for the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union as both a Regional Operations Director and Branch Manager in Chattanooga.
“SmartBank is known for its progressiveness and forward thinking as a leading community bank with an exceptional reputation of providing excellent client service,” said Ortiz. “I am extremely honored to join the bank and look forward to leading our team in meeting the financial and banking needs of individuals and businesses across Middle and East Tennessee.”
Ortiz graduated from Bethel University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management, Organizational Development, and is currently pursuing her MBA in Organizational Behavior.
She is a member of the Leadership Chattanooga Class of 2020, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area board of directors, and previously received the Latino Leadership Award. She has volunteered with La Paz Chattanooga, National Coalition of 100 Black Women, 100 Black Men of Bradley County, Cleveland Middle School, and Bradley Central High School.