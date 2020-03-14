SmartBank has announced the promotion of James Fuller to Vice President, Relationship Manager, serving the Tullahoma market.
“James has done an outstanding job and we’re excited for his future here at SmartBank in this new role,” said David Scott, SmartBank Area Executive. “He has a wealth of banking and lending experience and has proven himself to be an invaluable team member and leader in Tullahoma.”
Fuller is a graduate and former president of Coffee County Leadership and currently serves on the Tennessee Bankers Association Young Bankers Division Board. This board is comprised of 13 bankers under the age of 40 and assists with the education and networking of young banking leaders from across the state of Tennessee.
He is also an active member of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, where he currently serves on the board of directors and has participated on several chamber event and leadership committees.
He attended Motlow State Community College before graduating with honors from Southeastern School of Banking’s Commercial Lending Program in 2017.
Outside of the office he enjoys spending time with his family and is an avid runner. He has completed six half marathons and three full marathons, recently completing the New York City Marathon in 2019.
For more information on SmartBank, visit www.smartbank.com.