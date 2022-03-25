A Shelbyville man faces a murder charge after allegedly shooting a woman on Sims Road earlier this month.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, special agents from the TBI assisted the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation of a homicide of a Shelbyville woman that took place around March 15. The TBI was brought in via request from the 17th Judicial District Attorney General Rob Carter. During the course of the investigation, TBI and Bedford County lawmen identified Raymond Antonio Smith, 45, as the man responsible for the death of Sarah Angelina Johnson.
Agents arrested Smith Monday, March 21, and officially charged him with First Degree Murder. He was subsequently booked into the Bedford County Detention Center without bond.