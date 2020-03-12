Sentences were handed out Monday and Tuesday by Judge Jere Ledsinger in General Sessions Court. Actions included:
Michael Shawn Ohara was ordered to serve 161 days of an 11-month, 29-day sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for meth possession, driving with a revoked license and failure to appear in court.
Ashley Marie Smith was ordered to serve 180 days of an 11-29 sentence and must serve $750 plus costs for meth possession.
Howard Leonard Reddick, Jr. was given an 11-29 judicial diversion for shoplifting. A judicial diversion means the sentence can be erased from the record once the sentence has been served.
Alicia Brooke Barnes was ordered to serve six days of a 30 day sentence for disorderly conduct.
Michael Wayne Brewer was ordered to serve five days of a six month sentence for driving on a revoked license.
Mark Robert Carter was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence for falsifying a drug test.
Brandi Jo Clark was ordered to serve 18 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $50 plus costs for driving with a revoked license.
Robert Dale Farrar was ordered to serve 120 days for probation violation.
Rachel A. Grafton was ordered to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for meth possession and evading arrest.
Jerret Lee Hopper was ordered to serve 90 days of an 11-29 sentence for probation violation.
Alvetti Mitchell was ordered to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for meth possession.
Melissa Abigail Smith was given an 11-29 probationary sentence and must pay $150 plus costs for public intoxication and having contraband in a penal facility.
Amanda Hickman was ordered to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence for theft, shoplifting and failure to appear in court.
Justin David Walker was bound to the grand jury for three counts of shoplifting and two counts of criminal trespassing.
Brandon Lee Bean was bound to the grand jury for failure to appear in court, aggravated assault, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sasha Nicole Battle was given an 11-29 probationary sentence for failure to appear in court.
Ralph Carberry was ordered to serve five days of a six month sentence for indecent exposure.
Joshua Lawrence Carter was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Benny Ray Daniels was given a six month probationary sentence and must pay $50 plus costs for driving with a suspended license.
Deandre Micheal Durham was given a six month probationary sentence and must pay $50 plus costs for driving with a revoked license.
Jerald William Joseph was ordered to serve 60 days of an 11-29 sentence for probation violation and shoplifting.
Victoria C. Mitchell was given an 11-29 probation sentence and must pay $150 plus costs for attempted possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.
Angel Portillo-Lara was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Darlene Louise Stewart was ordered to serve 30 days for probation violation.
Christopher Douglas Nelson was ordered to serve five days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for simple possession.
Brian Lee Brashears was ordered to serve 30 days for probation violation.
Crystal Thompson was ordered to serve two days of an 11-29 sentence for domestic assault.
Christopher Trevor Stafford was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Daniel Blake Neal was ordered to serve four days of a 30 day sentence for disorderly conduct.
Jessica Nicole Simpson was ordered to serve two days of an 11-29 sentence for failure to appear in court.
Bobby Earnest Rowlett II was ordered to serve 180 days of an 11-29 sentence for domestic assault, violation of a protective order and probation violation.
Alexis Briann Taber was ordered to serve 10 days for driving with a suspended license.
Bobby Ernest Thompson was ordered to serve 51 days for probation violation.
Terry Blake Walker was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Christopher Lee Bradford was ordered to serve 60 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 for meth possession and driving with a revoked license.
Jenny M. Wilkins was ordered to serve four days of an 11-29 sentence for domestic assault.
Lindsay Joy Hooker was ordered to serve six days for probation violation.
Shilo Elexus Cyree was ordered to serve 60 days of an 11-29 sentence for shoplifting.
Gregory Scott McDonald was bound to the grand jury for DUI and resisting arrest.
Randasha J. Reedus was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Anthony Dewayne Satchell was bound to the grand jury for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon.
Nicholas Wayne Schodeberg was bound to the grand jury for meth possession, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, theft, resisting arrest and evading arrest.
