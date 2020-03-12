Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.