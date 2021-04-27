At around 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, Jim Oliver's Smokehouse Restaurant and Trading Post caught fire and is currently engulfed in flames.
Crews from multiple fire departments, including Monteagle, Winchester, Cowan, South Pittsburg, Decherd Fire and Rescue and Tracy City are currently working on battling the blaze. Grundy County Emergency Management Agency, Sewanee Police Department and Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative also have personnel on site.
Winds in the area are coming and going, according to multiple witnesses at the scene. Witnesses also report seeing little to nothing left of the restaurant, though the cabin area seems to be safe for now.
Emergency crews successfully evacuated the cabins and the restaurant and closed down the road directly surrounding the area.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story. We will post more information as we have it.