Cedar Lane will finally be getting some repair work done, thanks to a one-time allocation from the governor’s office. At the last meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the city approved the allocation of more than $228,000 from the Governor’s Local Government Support Grant to go toward repaving sections of Cedar Lane, a road many citizens have long said needs major repairs.
In total, the city received $228,948 from the grant meant to assist local governments with COVID-19 relief. Local governments are empowered to use the money on certain types of projects, including IT hardware updates, capital maintenance, utility system upgrades, road projects, public safety and COVID-19 response. According to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, grant funds may be used on multiple projects and can be used to match or leverage funds. No local match of the grant funds is required, allowing the city to keep its money where it has already pledged for it to go.
This year’s grant award was approximately half of the previous year’s grant. In 2021, the city received $457,466 from the same grant program for COVID-19 relief.
During the meeting, Moody recommended the board approve a plan to utilize the bulk of the funds—all but $948—to be put toward repairs and paving of Cedar Lane, a road the whole community knows needs updating.
Moody told The News while the amount is not enough to repair and repave all of Cedar Lane, the funding will help fix many problem areas and help put the city on a path to getting all of the road repaved.
“Cedar Lane is not a state highway or state road,” she said in an email. “It is a local road. This is significant because it limits our ability to request state funding for it; instead our local revenues must be used to support it.
“We estimate that the total repaving of Cedar Lane is approximately a $500,000 project. This Governor Support Grant money is a significant help to us because it allowed us to continue to use our $350,000 in annual paving funds on neighborhood streets while being able to begin repaving work on this heavily traveled roadway as well.”
According to a memo on the subject from Moody, the $228,000 will be used to repave Cedar Lane between West Lincoln Street and Wilson Avenue, as well as continuing from Wilson Avenue to the bridge over Rock Creek. If there is any funding leftover, the city’s paving contractor, Wright Paving, will continue from that bridge down to William Northern Boulevard.
The board unanimously approved allocating the funds to the Cedar Lane repaving project.
Moody told The News the city has already been in contact with Wright Paving and is awaiting their response for a possible timeline for construction to begin.