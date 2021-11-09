More than a dozen streets in Tullahoma are on the clock to be repaved this fall and spring through the city’s contract with Wright Paving.
At the end of last month, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved more than $370,000 worth of paving work to be done around town, including roads in all four quadrants of the city.
Each year, the public works department embarks on paving projects under contracts approved by the city board. Currently, the city holds a contract with Wright Paving, a Fayetteville company, for asphalt paving work.
Originally, the city was set to approve not more than $350,000 worth of paving, pursuant to previously budgeted funds set aside for paving work in the public works department budget. A memo brought by Public Works Director Butch Taylor outlined portions of around a dozen roadways that needed repaving, totaling just under $345,000, with a separate list of “alternate” streets that could also be considered for an additional $26,000.
Alderman Daniel Berry moved to include both the main and alternate lists for a total of $370,780, which was then approved unanimously by the board. The city will bring forward a future budget amendment that will cover the difference in the originally budgeted amount and the amount proposed by Berry, according to City Administrator Jennifer Moody. She said the amendment will either show an increase in revenue somewhere or a use of reserves to cover the difference.