The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, formerly referred to as Food Stamps, has been asked by the state of Tennessee and the USDA to remind those age 60 and older that support may be available.
Bonnie Walker, SNAP program coordinator for the South Central Tennessee Development District, encourages all possible applicants to apply for SNAP benefits.
She went on to say that funds may be lost in counties yearly because individuals who are eligible have not applied for SNAP.
Walker said she will look at all shelter costs and medical deductions, especially outstanding medical bills, in making a decision on eligibility.
“I work 13 southern Middle Tennessee counties,” Walker said. “I will work with you from start to finish to get you qualified.”
She went on to say the qualification process can be completed by calling 931-379-2955 or by sending an email to bwalker@sctdd.org.
“We will work together to see if we can get you to the required net income to qualify you for SNAP,” Walker said.