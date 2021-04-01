If you are 60 or over or disabled you may be able to apply for SNAP benefits by simply making a phone call.
SNAP, which is run through the South Central Tennessee Development District, offers the SNAP/food stamp program to eligible recipients. Bonnie Walker administers the program locally and can be reached at 931-379-2955, Monday through Friday.
“We can do everything by phone, fax, mail and email,” she said of registering for the benefits. “We can get your application started and completed today.”
She pointed out that the net income levels have increased and that the SNAP guidelines are different for those 60+ and those who are disabled.