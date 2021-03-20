Families receiving food stamps on EBT cards may have more funds available than they think, according to the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands.
According to the Legal Aid Society, back in April of 2020, every enrolled food stamp household began receiving the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household size due to the pandemic.
“This maximum allotment increase has continued to the current month and is renewed monthly. Unfortunately, [the Department of Human Services] never informed SNAP families about the increase,” the Legal Aid Society said. “Unless families are in the habit of regularly checking their EBT card balance, they may be unaware that they have extra benefits on their card.”
LAS is warning families that they may be at risk of losing these food stamp benefits, as unused food stamp benefits expire after a year. For example, if a person received $194 in food stamp benefits in April 2020 but has not yet used that full amount since then, those benefits will expire at the end of the month. Unused May 2020 benefits will expire at the end of April this year. All unused benefits expire on a monthly basis.