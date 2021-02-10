The Knowledge Nook has a new residency in Tullahoma as it has moved to the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center.
The art center announced the full-time move back in January and welcomed The Knowledge Nook to its new home.
“The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center would like to officially welcome The Knowledge Nook and Mrs. Joy Snead,” the announcement stated.
The Knowledge Nook owner Joy Snead revealed that in December TFAC President Josh Cole presented her the opportunity to bring the Knowledge Nook to the art center and she said yes.
“I got this opportunity right before Christmas when Josh asked ‘Do you want to change it up and come to the art center?’ And I was like yeah it’ll be great,” Snead said.
Before starting up the Knowledge Nook, Snead taught at Good Shepard, a Catholic school in Decherd, for over 20 years before it closed. Instead of seeking a job in the public school system, she decided to create The Knowledge Nook to help children with schoolwork while creating a space to work on her art.
“I decided to open a little place where I can help kids do their homework after school. If they got stuck writing papers or anything that high school or under needs help, I can do that at The Knowledge Nook.”
Along with running the Knowledge Nook, Snead works on her art and serves as the Youth Programs Director for the art center.
She hopes the Knowledge Nook can help ramp up the art classes available at TFAC.
Currently, the art center has several children’s programs available that Snead oversees. Two of the ongoing programs are “Paint with Joy” and the Youth Master’s Program.
“Paint with Joy” is a Saturday morning class that goes from 10 a.m. to noon which is aimed toward children in kindergarten to fourth grade, which only costs $10. On Saturday afternoons there is the free Youth Master’s Program for children in fifth grade and up. Both programs are currently full and booked up.
Snead said she separated the two groups because she has older students who don’t want to be with the younger children.
“I have older kids who are interested in art, but they don’t want to hang out with the younger kids, which is natural,” Snead said.
She added she and Cole are working on making the Youth Master’s Program an accredited program with a curriculum. She said for the month of February she will be teaching the students acrylic painting as well as teaching the different types of brushes, shading, mixing colors and so on.
While there are the two Saturday classes available for children, Snead is also starting two other after school programs. The first program “Books & Brushes” will allow children to receive help with their homework and school assignments, and when they complete their school work they can work on an art project.
Another program she wants to start is an after school art program every Wednesday where kids can come after school and she can teach them about a different artist. An example would be for the month of February, she would teach the children about Franz Marc, who was born in February, and his various animal paintings.
With the Knowledge Nook in its new home, Snead is excited about spending her days helping children and working on her art as it is a dream come true. She hopes to be as helpful to the art center as it has been helpful to her.
“I want to make it good for the art center as they’re helping me out so much. I want to make it where I’m helping them as well,” Snead said.
TFAC is located at 401 S. Jackson St. and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, contact the art center at tullahomarartcenter.org, art@tullahomaartcenter.org or 455-1234.