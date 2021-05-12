Thirty-three racers competed in the 21st annual Soap Box Derby in downtown Tullahoma this past Saturday, marking another successful year for the event that was postponed last year because of the pandemic.
There were 17 entries in Stock, 13 in SuperStock and three SuperKids. The race course stretched along West Lincoln from South Jackson Street to Collins Street. The street was closed during the event that stretched from morning to mid-afternoon and was attended by a good crowd of fans and supporters. Each year the derby sees young individuals from 7 to 20 years old race in their respective divisions.
There are three divisions for the derby: Stock Car, Super Stock Car and Masters. The Stock Car Division is for beginning racers between the ages of 7 to 13. Stock cars can accommodate a racer up to approximately 5-foot-3-inches tall and 125 pounds. The Super Stock Car Division is de-signed for racers between 9 and 18 years old. The cars can accommodate racers up to approximately 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. The Masters Division is for older, more experienced drivers between 10 and 20 years old. Masters cars can accommodate a driver up to approximately 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.
Photos of the event are courtesy of Sports Editor Zach Birdsong.