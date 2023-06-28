Having to go is making things a no go when it comes to Tullahoma playing host to a prestigious state soccer tournament as organizers note that porta potties are stinking up their chance to bring the event to town.
“We would like to host the (state soccer) tournament in Tullahoma but the one thing preventing it is our bathrooms,” said Jonathan Carroll as he address the city board of mayor and aldermen with the issue. “They don’t want 30 teams from across the state coming to use porta potties.”
Carroll pointed out there was a source of funding for the construction of bathrooms at the local soccer fields but nothing has been done to begin construction.
“I’m come to you again, asking where our bathrooms are,” he told the board. “The funding was approved in May of 2022. I know we had an issue with engineering but I’ve heard very little since then.”
Carroll pointed out that the lights at Waggoner Park “look fantastic” because Jeff Damron was given the keys and was told to “go make that happen”. Who’s going to make our bathroom happen?”
Carroll noted that the Tullahoma Soccer Association pays $320 a month for the four portable toilets at Johnson Lane.
“It’s not fair that our 501 C3 is funding what this board has already approved,” he pointed out. “I am asking when this will be done so we can reduce that cost. We recently had to go up to $80 fees this season for that purpose because all costs after COVID have gone up.”
He pointed out they spend $8,000 a season just stripping the soccer fields even with the limited help of the city’s new stripping robot that assists at the beginning of the season.
“I come to you today asking you to help reduce this cost so the kids can pee in a box instead of on the ground or in the woods,” he concluded.