Jonathan Carroll soccer

Jonathan Carroll

Having to go is making things a no go when it comes to Tullahoma playing host to a prestigious state soccer tournament as organizers note that porta potties are stinking up their chance to bring the event to town.

“We would like to host the (state soccer) tournament in Tullahoma but the one thing preventing it is our bathrooms,” said Jonathan Carroll as he address the city board of mayor and aldermen with the issue. “They don’t want 30 teams from across the state coming to use porta potties.”

Recommended for you