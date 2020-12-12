The sheriff’s office is warning residents of a scam regarding their social security numbers being compromised.
Earlier this week, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement warning residents of another scam going around the county.
The scam in question involves callers posing as representatives of the Social Security Administration and informing residents that their social security number has been used and/or compromised.
“People have been receiving phone calls from people posing as members of the Social Security Administration,” a statement from the sheriff’s office reads. “These callers are telling the recipients that their social security number has been used and/or compromised at a location and they are needing to verify or get information from them.”
The sheriff’s department made it clear to residents not to give their information to the callers. The department advised residents if they receive a call from a specific agency and they feel uncomfortable about it to get the caller’s name and position and inform them they will call back.
Residents are then asked to look up the number to see if it’s a valid number, and to call back the agency’s main number to ask for verification of the caller.
The department ends its statement with advising the community of more scams that will likely be on the rise during the holiday season and to contact the sheriff’s department for any assistance.