4A - softball.jpg

A curveball was thrown into Saturday night softball action at Winchester City Park when an altercation between two men led to concerns about one of them gaining access to a gun which turned out not to be the case.

Winchester police reports said Zachary Alexander Simmons, from New Market, Alabama, was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct, Kristina Ann Belken, from Hazel Green, Alabama, was arrested for assault, Kaysen S. Pfaff, from Greenbrier, was arrested for simple assault and Sarah E. Gobell, from Columbia, Tennessee, was arrested for having an active warrant from Maury County.