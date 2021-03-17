If you are an aspiring songwriter, South Jackson Civic Center is the place to be as Coffee County native Randy Finchum, who has had songs recorded by Sammy Kershaw and others, will be conducting a two-part songwriting workshop March 20 and April 10 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Focusing on both the songwriting craft and steps you can take to get your music heard, songwriters of all ages and levels are encouraged to attend.
The cost of the workshop is $20, which includes both dates, and you can register by calling (931) 455-5321 or go to southjackson.org.