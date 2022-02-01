Songwriters looking to showcase their talent have a chance to stage Wednesday, Feb. 2, during the qualifying rounds for the 2022 Tennessee Songwriters Week at South Jackson Civic Center.
Showtime for the 2022 Tennessee Songwriters Week Qualifying Round is 6 p.m. on the mainstage at South Jackson. For more, go to southjackson.org or call 455-5321.
The civic center announced back in December it was selected as a venue for the qualifying round for Songwriters Week, and opened up for sign ups in mid-January.
Those wanting to watch can purchase tickets for $5 in advance and at the door. For more, go to southjackson.org or call 455-5321. Qualifying rounds are also taking place Common John Brewery at 210 Woodbury Highway in Manchester at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.
The qualifying rounds started Jan. 30, last through Feb. 12 and are hosted by 40 to 50 venues throughout the state of Tennessee. During the qualifying round, eligible songwriters are given the opportunity to play original work. A panel of judges will select a number of songwriters to advance based on each region of the state. Venues in West Tennessee will choose two songwriters; venues in Middle Tennessee will choose one songwriter; and venues in East Tennessee will choose four songwriters to advance, for a total of up to 80 songwriters.
The Tennessee Songwriters Week Showcase events will take place the week of Feb. 20—26 and will be hosted at six historic venues Franklin, Memphis, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Gatlinburg and Johnson City. From each of the six locations, showcase winners will go on to play their original work at The Bluebird Café in Nashville on Sunday, March 20.
According to Tennessee Vacation, Tennessee Songwriters Week helps to support music venues, to generate awareness of songwriters’ contributions to the state, paves the way for future artists and inspires travelers to experience the state’s music stories, history, attractions and venues. Tennessee Tourism. For more about Tennessee Songwriters Week, visit www.tnvacation.com/songwriters-week.