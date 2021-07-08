Two local students and Sonic Drive-In employees have been awarded $1,000 scholarships by the Nashville Advertising Co-op of Sonic Drive-Ins.
The winners are Gracie Basham and Hailey Keilman. Basham will be a freshman at Motlow State Community College studying elementary education while Keilman will be a senior at MTSU studying Geology.
Over the past 20 years, Sonic have given over $1M in scholarships to its employees. To qualify for the scholarship the student must have worked with Sonic for at least a year, acquire recommendations from store managers, teachers and other community leaders, have completed high school and be accepted in good standing with a college or university.