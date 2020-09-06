Two local students were among 50 Tennessee youths conferred scholarships by Sonic Drive-Ins, rewarding their work academically and with the company.
Cassie Hill and Kelsey Keilman were both issued $1,000 scholarships to go toward their higher education. Both worked with Sonic in Tullahoma, making them eligible for the award.
For the past 20 years, the Nashville Advertising Co-op of Sonic Drive-Ins has given in excess of a million dollars to its employees in the form of scholarships. The program began as the brain child of Robert Newberry, owner and operator of the nearby Lewisburg Sonic.
In order to qualify for the scholarships, the employees must have worked at least one year and must have written recommendations from their stores managers, teachers and other community leaders. They must have also completed high school and be accepted to a college or university.