If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
That’s what Dot Watson said when she received a suspicious check in the mail from a company she had never heard of about a week after Christmas.
Watson told The News she received an envelope from the post office, marked as “priority mail” that contained a letter from a company called A Customer’s Point of View offering her the chance to take part in the “ACP View Research Secret Shopper program.” In the letter mailed to her, the company stated she was “pre-qualified” to take part in the program, which involved her visiting local Walmart and CVS stores to evaluate their customer service practices. She was asked to visit the retailers, purchase gift cards from them and sent the gift card information to the company.
The reward for taking part in the program was a check for $2,550. According to the letter, $50 was set for “transport,” another $500 was for direct compensation, and the remaining $2,000 was for the purchase of the gift cards.
“We have received several anonymous reports that cashiers sometimes have trouble activating prepaid or gift cards without requiring the assistance of a supervisor and this most times result that the Gift card Certificate will not be properly activated,” the letter reads in part.
Riddled with typographical and grammatical errors—the very next sentence of the letter is a fragment without a capital letter, and certain words are capitalized unnecessarily only in certain circumstances—the letter immediately jumped out to Watson and her husband, a retired attorney, as a scam.
“My husband said, ‘Don’t touch that with a 10-foot pole,’” Watson told The News.
The letter even included information on how to report back to the company with the evaluation, including noting how long the wait for a “Customer Service Agent” was, the overall appearance of the store, the knowledge of the “Customer Service Agent,” the reaction of the “personnel under pressure,” the appearance of the restrooms and any other comments or impressions. The letter concluded with a request for “total cooperation” by sending an email or text message to an address and phone number provided.
Further providing clues to the scam were the multiple states listed. While the letter contained a phone number with an Arizona area code, the letter was purportedly mailed from a business in Georgia. The check, however, was made out from an alleged mobile home service company in Nebraska.
Scams like these are unfortunately common, according to law enforcement. The most common kinds of scams involve fraudulent phone calls from people claiming they represent certain agencies, including law enforcement, and requiring individuals to pay certain sums of money in the form of gift cards.
According to Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams, scammers are notoriously difficult to catch, which makes prevention the best line of defense for residents.
“I always want to remind everyone if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” he said. “If someone falls prey to one of these scams, there is very little we can do for them.”
Local law enforcement are unable to do much for residents who fall victim to frauds like mail or phone scams, he said, as they “almost always originate in another state or even out of the country,” which makes tracking the perpetrators difficult.
“Unfortunately, since most of these scams originate outside the jurisdiction of the Tullahoma city limits, the TPD is not able to take enforcement actions,” he said. “They will be on the hook with the bank for the money they spent.”
Scammers seem more prevalent during the holidays, but they are just as capable of duping people out of their money any time of the year. Last July, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department warned residents of a phone scam that saw scammers pose as deputies.
The callers would claim to be with the department, tell citizens they have missed a court date and would be arrested unless they paid fines through specific gift cards called Green Dot. That particular scam is one that goes around the community and other areas frequently, according to the department.
Each time the scam makes its way through, the department issues warnings to residents, letting them know the department does not make phone calls of that nature.
If residents have outstanding warrants for their arrest, law enforcement agencies will not call about the issues—they will show up in person to take care of the matter.
Scam calls even try to trick citizens about their utility bills.
Tullahoma Utilities Authority customers have reported scam calls regarding their LightTube accounts in recent years. Most recently, in October, TUA warned customers it was aware of a scam involving someone posing as a TUA LightTube representative asking customers to answer a survey for a $50 credit on their account. The utility authority said it does not conduct phone surveys, nor will ask for personal information from account holders.
Anyone who receives a suspicious phone call from a person claiming to be from law enforcement, the utility company, or even a survey company and asked to provide payment in the form of gift cards should immediately hang up the phone and let law enforcement know the number used in the scam.