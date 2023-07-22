Tullahoma Municipal Building.JPG

One woman’s “noble work” was not enough to support a necessary change for a community driven music teacher at the July 17 Planning Commission meeting.

Michele Gibson, a mother and music teacher working out of her home, filed a request for a variance change and was allowed to advocate for herself during the meeting. The variance request was to increase the parking limit for her home business from one to eight. Gibson supported her request with evidence of the benefits of caretaker involvement in the education of their children, backing from her neighborhood in favor of her business, and refuting the claims that traffic in the neighborhood would be negatively impacted. Despite her evidence, the committee denied her request, concerned about setting a "dangerous precedent," in granting variances and instead were in favor of changing the ordinance overall.

