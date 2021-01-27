South Jackson Civic Center is seeking a reclassification from the state in order to file for a less expensive liquor license.
State Rep. Rush Bricken filed a new bill (HB0245) into the Tennessee General Assembly for this legislative session that “redesignates the South Jackson Civic Center in Tullahoma from a premier type tourist resort to a community theater.”
The bill is merely a “cleanup” effort meant to help the local arts event host. During his predecessor Judd Matheny’s tenure as state representative from Tullahoma, Bricken said the center was accidentally classified as the former rather than the latter.
“We’re just cleaning up that and getting them classified as a community theater instead of a premier tourist resort,” he told The News.
According to Bricken, the reclassification would allow the center to apply for a liquor license that would be less expensive. Under its current classification as a “premier type tourist resort,” a liquor license, if the center has kept it up each year, costs about $2,000 each year.
If the bill passes and the civic center is reclassified as a “community theater,” Bricken said the license would be a significantly smaller expenditure – around $150 each year.
Bricken added that South Jackson Civic Center Chairman Greg Gressel contacted him and asked if he could help clear up that distinction, which Bricken was “glad to do.”
“I’m glad to do this for South Jackson, and Janice [Bowling] as well,” he said.
The center has not previously applied for a liquor license from the state, according to Gressel.
While the center has applied for and received special events permits from the city to sell beer at certain events throughout the year, officials only went through the process to apply for a liquor license recently.
In fact, that South Jackson was classified as a “premier type tourist resort” was not known until center officials submitted its application for the liquor license a few months ago, according to Gressel. When center officials submitted the application, state officials with the Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) informed the center the license would be $2,000 due to its classification, as opposed to $150 for a “community theater” license.
It was then Gressel and other center officials contacted Bricken and Bowling to get the ball rolling on changing the classification.
By having the different classification, South Jackson will be able to offer patrons the same kinds of food and drink selections larger theaters like the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) in Nashville does.
The text of the bill states a provision of state law relating to alcoholic beverages would have a new, amended section.
The new subdivision of state law [57-4-102(13)] would state:
“‘Community theater’ also means a theater that: (i) Operates as a community performing arts and civics center in a city with a population of not less than eighteen thousand six hundred fifty (18,650) and not more than eighteen thousand six hundred fifty-nine (18,659), according to the 2010 or any subsequent federal census; (ii) Was originally built as a school in 1886; (iii) Contains an auditorium with a full stage, a proscenium arch and seating for not less than four hundred (400) persons; and (iv) Contains conference and meeting rooms and a local history museum.”