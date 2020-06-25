South Jackson Civic Association & Community Playhouse Inc. – Forever Together.
A historic moment in the life of the arts community for Tullahoma happened Tuesday night at 6:45 p.m. when Community Playhouse and South Jackson Civic Association became one again - forever.
South Jackson Civic Association acquired Community Playhouse Inc. and all their assets in a unanimous vote of the Association’s Board of Directors and a unanimous vote of the membership of CPI. This process has been over a year in the making, slowed down by the death of longtime Playhouse member and President, Terry Bradford as well as the current COVID-19 situation.
But the desire of these organizations to unite never slowed down. New President Suzanne Fulkerson conducted the meeting and vote for Community Playhouse. After a unanimous decision, they were all greeted by Greg Gressel, SJCA Executive Chairman and members of the Executive and Operations Boards for South Jackson for a toast to celebrate “Forever Together”. Community Playhouse’s legacy of quality theater since 1954 will live on in the theatre series of South Jackson Civic Center.