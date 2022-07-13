South Jackson Civic Center has been approved for a loan refinancing through the City of Tullahoma UDAG commercial loan program, which will allow for the construction of new public bathrooms.
South Jackson Civic Center (SJCC) previously received funding through the City of Tullahoma UDAG commercial loan program in 2020, receiving a loan of $150,000 to be utilized toward the renovation of the historic building and entertainment venue located at 404 S. Jackson St.
The UDAG Revolving Loan Program was established in 1981 through an Urban Development Action Grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The city has made 39 loans through this program, primarily for industrial job creation or retention.
In addition to commercial loans for economic development, job creation and retention, loans may be made to non-profit entities for acquisition, reconstruction and rehabilitation of public facilities (except general government) for historic preservation and community use.
The proceeds were used for improvements and renovations to the historic building including roof soffit repair, and painting and improving the auditorium, which included new auditorium curtains. Many of the renovations have been completed, but since costs of materials and construction have risen, requiring additional funds to complete the proposed bathroom renovation, SJCC requested refinancing their current loan to include an additional $125,000 needed to complete the project.
When discussing the resolution in the June 27 meeting of the City of Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Jimmy Blanks quipped, “Those bathrooms have been there since I was in first grade.”
SJCC was constructed in 1979, around the original building for Tullahoma’s first public school, which had been set to be demolished in 1977. Today, the facility has hosted more than 2,500 events and includes a 400-seat auditorium with full stage and proscenium arch, the Floyd and Margaret Mitchell Museum, the Donna S. London Rehearsal Hall and Community Playhouse, Inc. There are reception rooms, workshops, a green room (actors waiting area), a concession stand, offices and work areas.