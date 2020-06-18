South Jackson Civic Center was approved for a $150,000 UDAG loan by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its Monday, June 8 meeting.
The UDAG revolving loan program was established in 1981 through an Urban Development Action Grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Since then, the city has approved and made 39 loans through the program. Loans are for up to 10 years at 4% below prime, adjusting annually, with a 1% floor. These loans have to follow federal guidelines and can only be made for certain businesses and entities, including non-profit organizations.
According to a memo on the loan, the civic center is hoping to embark on a number of large repairs and renovations to the historic building, including roof soffit repair, new public bathrooms and painting the auditorium.
The organization will also match the loan funds up to $15,000 in order to purchase new auditorium curtains, bringing the grand total amount of repair/renovation funds to $165,000.
Greg Gressel, with the South Jackson Civic Association, said the loan proceeds were much needed to help keep the historic building in prime condition.
For instance, the last time the roof soffit was worked on was about two decades ago.
“The work that was done then was more cosmetic,” he said. “We’re actually addressing the issues with the French gutters and redoing the French guttering to eliminate the problem and fixing it as well as the aesthetics.”
The public bathrooms to be installed are an addition to the current restroom facilities. According to Gressel, the new bathrooms will be installed on the south side of the building just outside of the auditorium.
Additionally, the loan will allow the South Jackson Civic Association to build a piano vault to house the center’s baby grand piano.
“It has to be cared for in a particular way,” Gressel said of the reasoning for the vault.
The current curtains are likely more than 30 years old, Gressel told The News.
“The curtains are in pretty bad disarray,” he said. “They are getting very, very thin – you can actually see light through them.”
Gressel said some of the money the association was able to put toward the repairs came from donated funds from The Big Payback.
“That’s some donor money that’s been given for those purposes,” he said. “The whole inside renovation and everything that’s taking place, a lot of it is particular money that’s been raised for that purpose over the last couple of years.”
The timing of the repairs works out, too, as the center is currently not hosting any productions due to COVID-19 closures. The center is still able to be utilized for some private events, but there are no large-scale productions taking place inside right now.
“With us having some down time, we’ve just tried to get some of that work done, because it’s so hard to black out the theater for a certain period of time when shows and things are going on,” he said. “It gives us the time to do some upgrades and things that we’ve wanted to do.”
