The Tullahoma South Jackson Civic Association was named one of the area nonprofit organizations, schools and local governments to be awarded grants through the Tennessee Arts Commission.
State Rep. Rush Bricken released a list of grant award recipients from the Tennessee Arts Commission for Fiscal Year 2022 in his district. This is the first of a series of grants that will be made through-out FY2022.
“I am very pleased to announce these annual grants that support Tennessee’s communities and schools through the arts,” Bricken said. “These investments help cultivate the arts across Tennessee, including Coffee County, which benefit all of us through quality of life, economic development, tourism, and providing a more balanced education for our children.”
SJCA will receive $17,300 from the grant.
Bricken thanked SJCA Executive Chairman Greg Gressel and the SJCA board members for their dedicated efforts to bringing the arts to the residents of Tullahoma.
“South Jackson Civic Association does a great job in serving our community and the facility is a local treasure,” he said.
The Executive Director of the Tennessee Arts Commission Anne B. Pope said Tennessee is fortunate to have elected leaders like Bricken who understand the positive impact arts and culture have on Tennesseans and their communities.
“Arts and culture are vital tools for attracting and retaining businesses and help build stronger communities by enhancing the distinctive character of Tennessee places,” Pope said.
According to Pope, the Commission expects to award approximately 1,000 grants during FY2022, totaling up to $9 million dollars, including one-time federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. These funds have a direct impact on communities across Tennessee, in both urban and rural areas. Grant categories include arts access, arts education, arts project support, creative place-making, partnership support, major cultural institutions and rural arts partnership.
According to Gressel, the partnership support grant will be used to help pay for insurance, utilities and other day-to-day functions and operations.
“We’re thankful for the support and we’re looking forward to a great year of live entertainment in the community,” Gressel said.
The commission’s allocations process involves a review by citizen advisory panels with expertise in appropriate arts disciplines and a review by the full 15-member commission. Other grant opportunities are offered throughout the year with rolling deadlines for qualifying organizations including grants for Arts Build Communities and Student Ticket Subsidy. Additional information on grant programs offered by the Commission is available at tnartscommission.org.
Tennessee’s nonprofit arts and culture industry generates $1.17 billion in annual economic activity through quality of life, economic vitality, tourism and a more balanced education for our children. The Tennessee Arts Commission is the state arts agency whose mission is to cultivate the arts for the benefit of all Tennesseans and their communities.