Last December, South Jackson Civic Center (SJCC) held its inaugural “Trees of Christmas” event where attendees were able to stroll through the halls of the center and exhibit areas and view the decorated trees while listening to Christmas chamber music, and enjoying hot chocolate, coffees, ciders and baked goods.
During the event, attendees had the chance to vote for their favorite tree to win the “Trees of Christmas People’s Choice Award.”
Recently, South Jackson Association Chairman Greg Gressel presented the award to Traders Bank and thanked them for participating in the inaugural event.
“We had a real good crowd and they voted that Traders Bank was their favorite tree,” Gressel said during the Jan. 22 award presentation. “We want to thank you guys for participating.”
Along with presenting the award, Gressel said each year going forward SJCC will take a portion of the proceeds from “Trees of Christmas” and donate it to one of the local nonprofit organizations in Tullahoma. This year’s recipient of the $500 check was the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center (TFAC).
According to Gressel, the decision to give to the art center was that the organization, like SJCC, worked hard while struggling with having limited events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every year we do ‘Trees of Christmas’ we’re going to give a portion of the proceeds to another nonprofit, and this year we wanted those funds to go to the fine arts center across the street,” Gressel stated. “Like us, they’ve been really working hard and [were] hit hard and struggling with the no-live-events and live venue kind of stuff. We wanted to share what the community came out with us with them.”
The president and vice president of TFAC, Josh Cole and Jackie Smotherman Smith, thanked Gressel and SJCC for the generosity.
For the month of February, TFAC will be hosting the 153rd annual traveling exhibition show by the American Watercolor Society. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tullahomaart.org or by visiting the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center. Gallery hours for the art center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, contact the art center at art@tullahomaartcenter.org or 455-1234.
SJCC also announced it has postponed scheduled shows for January and February while it takes an intermission. SJCC offices will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more about how to support the civic center, call 455-5321, email office@southjackson.org or visit to southjackson.org online.