4A - SJGC CAST and CREW.jpg

The cast and crew of the South Jackson 'Go Country' production.

The lights will be on bright at South Jackson this weekend as Peggy Burton’s 43rd annual South Jackson Goes Country show takes the stage from Aug. 12 through 14.

Tickets for the three day country variety show are $20 advance and $22 at the door. Each show will feature music, comedy and “all around fun” for all ages including on-stage business ads from local businesses. “Peggy Burton’s South Jackson Goes Country” is presented by South Jackson Civic Center and sponsored by Rodney’s Body Shop and Whiskey Country Radio on 95.9 and 105.1 FM.