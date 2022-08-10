The lights will be on bright at South Jackson this weekend as Peggy Burton’s 43rd annual South Jackson Goes Country show takes the stage from Aug. 12 through 14.
Tickets for the three day country variety show are $20 advance and $22 at the door. Each show will feature music, comedy and “all around fun” for all ages including on-stage business ads from local businesses. “Peggy Burton’s South Jackson Goes Country” is presented by South Jackson Civic Center and sponsored by Rodney’s Body Shop and Whiskey Country Radio on 95.9 and 105.1 FM.
Anyone who wants to go see one of the shows but cannot attend in person are in luck as the shows will once again be available for live streaming this year. The cost to watch the live feed is $30 per show. Those interested in streaming can call South Jackson’s office at 931-455-5321.
For the Friday and Saturday shows, barbeque and concessions will open at 6:30 p.m. The warm-up show on the main stage will start at 7 p.m. with the main show following at 7:30 p.m. As for Sunday, concessions will open at 1 p.m. with the warm-up show starting at 1:30 p.m. and the main show at 2 p.m.
Anyone interested in purchasing tickets must call the SJCC box office at 455-5321 or go to southjackson.org. Business hours for SJCC are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and closed on Saturday through Monday. SJCC is located on 404 S. Jackson St.
The ‘Go Country’ Cast and Performers
Each show will feature a cast of a variety of singers, dancers and songwriters.
For the Friday show, the warmup show will feature Shelbi Brandon, Kendyn Brock, Emma Carroll, Hope Cude, Mackenzie Hardy, Zach Hardy, Aleigha Raby, Leah Rhees and Lily, Connor Roberson, Hope Sebourn and Ellie Yates.
The main show featured singers will include: Amy Beckstead, Andrew Braach, Mary Jane Butler, DJ Cooper, Greg Gressel, Curtis Hice, Martha Brooke Hood, Zoe Hunt, Paul Lewis, Madeline Lewis, Steve Macon, Amanda McCain, Crystal McCullough, Ashlee Owens, Hope Sebourn, Lynn Sebourn, Melissa Shuran, Sherrie Terrell and Jeanna Wing.
The main show dancers taking the stage Friday night will be Dixie Cloggers, Merri Grace Bradford, Katelyn Bratcher, Shelby Edwards and Anna Claire Ray. Friday’s songwriters are Randy Finchum, Marilyn Harris, Jim Sartain and Samantha Watters.
For Saturday, the cast of the warmup show will feature Amelia Beckstead, Katelyn Bratcher Kendyn Brock, Emma Carroll, Hope Cude, Lucas Hardy, Mackenzie Hardy, Olivia Hardy, Riley Hardy, Zach Hardy, Emma Ocheltree, Aleigha Raby, Anna Claire Ray, Leah Rhees and Lily, Connor Roberson and Ellie Yates.
Saturday’s main show singers will feature Connor Austell, Gracie Austell, Amelia Beckstead, Amy Beckstead, Carolyn Bradford, Mary Jane Butler, Greg Gressel, Brittany Jones, Larry Jones, Maezy Jo’s, Paul Lewis, Madeline Lewis, Reba Lovell, Crystal McCullough, Wayne Metcalf, Eddy North, Susan Rubke, Macy Tabor, Samantha Watter and Heather Willow.
The main show dancers will be Dixie Cloggers, Merri Grace Bradford, Katelyn Bratcher, Shelby Edwards and Anna Claire Ray; the main show’s songwriters for the night are Jerry Fox, Macy Tabor and Dan Zukowski.
To conclude the weekend of country fun and entertainment, the Sunday warmup show will see Shelbi Brandon, Katelyn Bratcher, Emma Carroll, Abby Graham, Tiffany Graham, Allie Hice, Curtis Hice, Lucas Hardy, Mackenzie Hardy, Olivia Hardy, Riley Hardy, Zach Hardy, Madeline Lewis, Emma Ocheltree, Anna Claire Ray, Leah Rhees and Lily, Azalee Winton and Temprence Winton take the stage.
Sunday’s main show singers will be Connor Austell, Gracie Austell, Andrew Braach, Amelia Beckstead, Amy Beckstead, Jonathan Fly, Ken Fly, Tiffany Graham, Greg Gressel, Curtis Hice, Mackenzie Hardy, Freida Jackson, Amanda McCain, Wayne Metcalf, Scott Miller, Lou Ann Nolan, Jon Rubke, Jay Smith, Heather Willow, Jeanna Wing and Rebecca Winton.
The night’s main show dancers will be Merri Grace Bradford, Katelyn Bratcher, Shelby Edwards and Anna Claire Ray, while the main show songwriters are Randy Finchum, Ken Fly, Jon Gray and Jim Sartain.
Each show will also have special songs and commercials throughout the event from local businesses. The cast for these special songs/commercials are Deb Rackley (Sadie Gruesome), Sarah Bradford, John Brock, Bella Eisele, Rylee Ferguson, Amy Ocheltree, Marileigh Lewis, Pearson Painter, Jase Pearson, Jacqueline Sullenger, Abby Troyer, Sam Troyer and Gideon Winton.