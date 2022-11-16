Members of the Young Artist Showcase pose near the band doors at Tullahoma High School as they prepare to take the stage at South Jackson Civic Center this Sunday. From back left are Parker Campbell, Spencer Kirksey and Ethan Eldridge. From front are Olivia Thomasson, Elizabeth Garner and Chloe Fuller. Not pictured are Isaac Lee, Alexa Thompson and Ashlyn Waller.
The stage at South Jackson Civic Center will shine bright Sunday for some of Tullahoma’s high school musicians as they exhibit their musical talents.
The young artists will be playing in concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at South Jackson Civic Center and will feature the top musicians from music teachers in Tullahoma including Doug Clark, Peggy Burton, Tammy Hobbs and Tom and Lisa Maurer. The Young Musician Showcase has been an annual performance since 2014.
Tickets for the showcase is $10 in advance or $12 at the door, and can be purchased at either southjackson.org or by calling the box office at 931-455-5321. South Jackson Civic Center is located at 404 S. Jackson St.
Lisa Maurer, the coordinator and accompanist for the Young Musician Showcase, said the show it an opportunity for Tullahoma’s own music teachers to feature their top high school music students in a formal setting.
The concert will feature performances on the violin, piano, saxophone, tuba, euphonium and voice with pieces by Corelli, Ibert, Milhaud, Capuzzi, Guilmant, Vivladi, Mozart and MacDowell. Before each piece, Lisa will provide a brief history for each piece to both educate the audience and enhance their listening experience.
This year’s showcase will feature performances from Parker Campbell on piano, Ethan Eldridge on euphonium, Chloe Fuller on saxophone, Elizabeth Garner on violin, Spencer Kirksey on saxophone, Isaac Lee for vocals, Olivia Thomasson on tuba, Alexa Thompson on vocals and Ashlyn Waller on violin.