Members of the Young Artist Showcase pose near the band doors at Tullahoma High School as they prepare to take the stage at South Jackson Civic Center this Sunday. From back left are Parker Campbell, Spencer Kirksey and Ethan Eldridge. From front are Olivia Thomasson, Elizabeth Garner and Chloe Fuller. Not pictured are Isaac Lee, Alexa Thompson and Ashlyn Waller.

 Kyle Murphy photo

The stage at South Jackson Civic Center will shine bright Sunday for some of Tullahoma’s high school musicians as they exhibit their musical talents.

The young artists will be playing in concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at South Jackson Civic Center and will feature the top musicians from music teachers in Tullahoma including Doug Clark, Peggy Burton, Tammy Hobbs and Tom and Lisa Maurer. The Young Musician Showcase has been an annual performance since 2014.