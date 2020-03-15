South Jackson Civic Center has no present plans to alter its schedule due to the Coronavirus Pandemic; however, they point out that things remain fluid depending on recommendations by health organizations.
In a statement released Wednesday by South Jackson Executive Chairman Greg Gressel, it was revealed there will be precautions taken at all events at the event center. The statement, in its entirety reads:
“As our focus increasingly and justifiably becomes more mindful about the current public health situation brought on by COVID-19, we want you to know that there is nothing more important to South Jackson Civic Center for the Performing Arts than the safety and well-being of our valued patrons, volunteers and staff. At this time, South Jackson has not altered any scheduled performances, but this is a constantly changing situation and we will follow all recommendations from local health and government officials.”
“According to the most recent information from the CDC, for most people the immediate risk of being exposed to the virus is low, but we do want you to feel assured when you come to South Jackson.”
Here are some of the precautions they are taking:
•Adding hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue
•Using strong disinfectants cleaners in high touch areas (handrails, door knobs, etc.)
•Wiping down counters throughout the course of service in concessions area
•Keeping our staff and volunteers advised on the latest information
•Asking staff and volunteers to stay home if feeling ill. We respectfully ask you to do the same.
Note: The most effective preventative measure that can be taken is washing your hands often.
Please check our website southjackson.org or call our box office (931-455-5321) for the latest updates on all our shows.
“We greatly thank all health and government officials as they advise us on best course of action as we navigate this situation together.”