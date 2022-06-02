South Jackson Civic Center will be getting a new digital sign.
According to State Rep. Rush Bricken, R-Tullahoma, he has successfully secured $45,000 in-state funding for the purchase and installation of a new digital sign for the Tullahoma South Jackson Civic Center Association Inc.
For thirty years, the South Jackson Civic Center Association has been at the center of community activities for Coffee, Moore, Franklin, Bedford, and Warren counties. The Civic Center contains conference and meeting rooms, rehearsal facilities, an auditorium, and a local history museum.
“The addition of a new electronic sign for the Civic Center will add even more appeal to an already outstanding organization,” Bricken said. “I am excited for the positive impact these funds will have by providing a great medium to promote events both at the Civic Center and in our community. I am so appreciative of the work put forth by Greg Gressel, SJCC Executive Director and his team.”
The appropriated funds are part of a $52.8 billion balanced budget passed in April by the 112th General Assembly that cuts taxes and provides significant investments in health care, education, and economic development.