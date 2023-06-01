South Jackson Performing Arts Center officials have revealed what is on tap for both its theater and performing arts seasons for 2023.
For its theater season, South Jackson Performing Arts Center (PAC) and the SJ Community Playhouse Theatre Series will present the following performances:
William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” from June 22 – 24.
Roald Dahl’s “Matilda: The Musical” from July 7 – 9 and July 14 – 16.
“Sordid Lives” from Sept. 7 – 10.
“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” from Oct. 5 – 7.
“Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr.” from Oct. 20 – 22 and Oct. 27 – 29.
Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” from Dec. 8 – 10 and 15 – 17.
“Something Rotten” from Feb. 9 – 11 and 16 – 18, 2024.
“Rock of Ages: The Musical” from April 5 – 7 and 12 -14, 2024.
For the performing arts season, South Jackson will see the return of The Motowners on Nov. 4, Travis Ladoyt on April 27, 2024 and Alexis Cole on April 30, 2024.
South Jackson PAC officials also announced, by popular demand, the return of 2023-2024 season ticket packages. Per officials, the purchase cutoff date for all season ticket options is Wednesday, June 21.
The “Encore Season Pass” includes tickets for all 11 season shows for $175; the “Ovation Season Pass” includes any eight shows for $140; and the “Bravo Season Pass” includes any five shows for $90. Those interested in the season passes are asked to either to stop by the South Jackson box office at 404 S. Jackson St. or by calling 931-455-5321.
Some of the other events scheduled at South Jackson PAC include the Gatsby Gala on Saturday, June 3; PACT Summer Theater Camp from June 5 – 9; the International Folk Festival on Tuesday, June 6; Broadway Revue from June 15 -18; and Peggy Burton’s South Jackson Goes Country from Aug. 11 – 13.
For more about the upcoming shows and ticket information, call the box office at 455-5321 or visit South Jackson online at www.southjackson.org.